PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.67. PRA Group posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

PRAA traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $41.91. 293,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,109. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

