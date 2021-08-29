Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 10.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 8,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The stock has a market cap of $887.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

