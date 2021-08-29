Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Up 10.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 8,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 279,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,695,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 413,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 305,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

