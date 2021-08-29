Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,149. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 473,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

