Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.80 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,969 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The TJX Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.64. 5,087,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

