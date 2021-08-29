Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.07% of SunOpta worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,532 shares of company stock valued at $523,018. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 508,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,114. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

