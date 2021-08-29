Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.14. The stock had a trading volume of 439,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,419. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $228.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

