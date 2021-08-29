Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.
NYSE:PBH opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.