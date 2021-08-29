Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE:PBH opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

