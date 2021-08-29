Progress Software Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 326,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,624. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

