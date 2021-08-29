Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 326,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,624. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

