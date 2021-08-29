Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PROSF opened at $83.60 on Thursday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $79.46 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

