Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Down to $47.15

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $46.12. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 2,077 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

