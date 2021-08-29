PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $48.97

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.97, but opened at $52.83. PureTech Health shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 1,661 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,378.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.