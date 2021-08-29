Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ OMP opened at $21.50 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $394,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 516.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 10,544.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 526,593 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

