Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Lifted by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.22 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.19.

Shares of ESS opened at $320.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

