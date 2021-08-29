Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

