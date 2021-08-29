Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lifted by Analyst

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iMedia Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMBI. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.27 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

