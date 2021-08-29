Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Raised by Analyst

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $792,455. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

