Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Randstad stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randstad has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
About Randstad
Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.
