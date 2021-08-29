Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Randstad has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

RANJY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

