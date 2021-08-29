Raymond James Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target to $70.00

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.68% from the company’s current price.

PCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after purchasing an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

