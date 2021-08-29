Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

TSE:BDT opened at C$9.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$512.36 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

