Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,504. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

SWKS stock opened at $183.45 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.