Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $276.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $276.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

