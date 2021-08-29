Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.