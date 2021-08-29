Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 56 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after buying an additional 33,752 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $591.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $592.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

