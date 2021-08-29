Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 43.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.1% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.30. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CLSA decreased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

