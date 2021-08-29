Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the July 29th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.02.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

About Regen BioPharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.