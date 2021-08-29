Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce earnings of $5.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $18.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $20.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $16.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of RS stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.09. 272,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $99.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

