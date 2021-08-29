Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives $69.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,107,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCII stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.71. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

