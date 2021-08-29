Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.24 and last traded at $32.20. Approximately 2,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 348,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,028. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Replimune Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 938,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

