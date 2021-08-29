ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 111,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

