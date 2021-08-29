Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 103.8% in August

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVLGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $0.91.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

