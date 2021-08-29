Rhumbline Advisers Has $564.45 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,813 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $564,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 263.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,387,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,898 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

