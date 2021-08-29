River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.30 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,829 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT opened at $34.50 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

