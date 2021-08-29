River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases 361,370 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,370 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 3.85% of Blue Apron worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 103,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 69.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 67.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth $528,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

APRN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -3.43.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The firm had revenue of $124.01 million for the quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

