River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 14,691 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $5,189,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,526 shares of company stock valued at $41,479,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

