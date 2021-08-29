River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

