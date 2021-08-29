River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,015 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter worth about $8,670,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 93.2% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 50,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

