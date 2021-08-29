RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Up 51.8% in August

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the July 29th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.12. 72,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

