Robert W. Baird Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $259.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.26.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.05. Workday has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Workday by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,406,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

