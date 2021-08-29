Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Finance Online and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Finance Online and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $40.03 million 0.27 -$10.56 million N/A N/A Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 41.82 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Robinhood Markets has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -26.37% -102.82% -13.03% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of China Finance Online shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Robinhood Markets beats China Finance Online on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co., Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. The company was founded on November 2, 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

