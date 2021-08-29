Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. ING Groep comprises about 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

NYSE ING traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,602. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.