Rock Point Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

