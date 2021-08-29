Rock Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 5.5% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,947,000 after acquiring an additional 881,484 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after acquiring an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,349,000 after buying an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,669,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,253,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

