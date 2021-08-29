Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 3,077 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

VB traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.33. 383,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

