Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 346 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. 5,911,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

