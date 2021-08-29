Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $117.21. 642,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,784. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.