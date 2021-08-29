Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.76 on Friday, reaching $711.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,833,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

