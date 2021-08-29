Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 16,813 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 291,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 773,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,334. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

