Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 924 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,026,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 301,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,019. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.09.

